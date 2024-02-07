2024-02-07 20:30:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraq’s envoy to the United Nations announced on Tuesday his rejection of attacks that violate the country’s sovereignty, stressing that Iraq will not allow any party to undermine its security. The Chargé d’Affaires ad interim of the Permanent Mission of Iraq to the United Nations in New York, Abbas Kadhim Obaid, said […]

