عربي | كوردى


Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Jazan

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Jazan
2019/08/08 | 21:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

The Arab Coalition supporting the legitimate government in Yemen

said on Thursday that it intercepted a Houthi drone that was targeting Saudi

Arabia’s Jazan.The Coalition’s spokesman, Colonel Turki al-Maliki, said that

“attempts of the Iran-backed Houthis to launch drones show the militia’s

bankruptcy” and “reflect its losses on the ground.”



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW