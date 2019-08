Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Jazan

2019/08/08 | 21:35

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-The Arab Coalition supporting the legitimate government in Yemensaid on Thursday that it intercepted a Houthi drone that was targeting SaudiArabia’s Jazan.The Coalition’s spokesman, Colonel Turki al-Maliki, said that“attempts of the Iran-backed Houthis to launch drones show the militia’sbankruptcy” and “reflect its losses on the ground.”