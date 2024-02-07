Iraqi Joint Operations Command comments on Baghdad airstrike

2024-02-07 23:30:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Joint Operations Command announced on Wednesday evening that it was investigating the shelling that targeted a Kataib Hezbollah commander.

The Security Media Cell quoted the Command as stating, "A specialized technical team from the security services began investigating the incident of targeting a civilian vehicle within al-Mashtal area, east of Baghdad, at 21:35 today, Feb. 7, 2024."

"This targeting led to the burning of the vehicle and the martyrdom of those inside. The investigation is still ongoing to find out the means of targeting and its source."

Earlier, the Pentagon commented on the bombing that targeted a leader of the "Iraqi resistance factions, stating, "We are aware of reports regarding the attack in Baghdad and will comment in due course."

Furthermore, a US official confirmed to Qatar's Al-Jazeera channel that "US forces launched a strike today in Iraq."