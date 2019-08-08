عربي | كوردى


Turkey, US agree to form joint operation center for Syria safe zone

2019/08/08 | 21:35
Turkey and the United States agreed to establish a joint

operation center in Turkey to coordinate and manage a planned safe zone in

northeast Syria, a move that appeared to reduce the chance of imminent Turkish

military action.The two countries gave few details of the deal, which followed

three days of talks between military delegations and months of stalemate over

how far the safe zone should extend into Syria and who should command forces

patrolling it.The proposed zone aims to

secure a strip of land stretching more than 400 km (250 miles) along Syria’s

northeastern border with Turkey, much of it controlled by the Kurdish YPG

militia that fought with U.S. support against ISIS militants.Ankara sees the YPG as

terrorists who pose a grave security threat and has demanded that the United

States sever its ties with the Kurdish militia.Turkey has twice sent forces

into northern Syria in the last three years to drive back YPG and ISIS fighters

from the border, and President Tayyip Erdogan had said on Sunday a third

incursion was imminent, targeting YPG-controlled territory east of the

Euphrates river.Speaking at a news conference

in Ankara on Wednesday alongside his Ukrainian counterpart, Erdogan said that

talks with the United States had progressed in a “really positive” direction.The process regarding the safe zone would begin with the

operation center being formed, he said.“What really mattered here

was the issue of this step being taken on the east of the Euphrates, and this

is now being realized together with the Americans,” he said.The two countries, allies in

NATO, said they agreed on the “rapid implementation of initial measures to

address Turkey’s security concerns”.They also said the safe zone

should be a “peace corridor,” and that every effort would be made so that

Syrians displaced by war could return to their country.Neither side said whether

they had overcome two main points that had divided them.Washington has proposed a

two-tier safe zone, with a 5-kilometer (3-mile) demilitarized strip bolstered

by an additional 9 km (5.6 miles) cleared of heavy weapons - stretching in

total less than half the distance into Syria that Turkey is seeking.Turkey has also said it must

have ultimate authority over the zone, another point of divergence with the

United States.The Turkish Defence Ministry

said it would be giving no further details for now of the agreement. News of

the deal helped the lira hit its strongest level this week, of 5.469 to the

dollar. It stood at 5.487 at 1604 GMT.Turkish Forces DeployedTurkish Defence Minister

Hulusi Akar said earlier that Washington was shifting closer to Ankara’s views

on the proposed safe zone.He said Turkey’s plans for a

military deployment there were complete. “But we said we wanted to act together

with our friend and ally, the United States,” state-owned Anadolu Agency quoted

him as saying.Three Turkish officials who

spoke to Reuters this week had expressed impatience over the talks and warned

that Ankara was ready to act on its own.A top Syrian Kurdish official

told Reuters on Wednesday that any Turkish attack on Kurdish-led forces in

northeast Syria would spark a “big war”.U.S. President Donald Trump

announced last year that U.S. forces would leave Syria and began an initial

withdrawal, a decision applauded by Ankara, and the two NATO allies agreed to

create the safe zone.On Tuesday, a U.S. Defense

Department report warned about a revival of ISIS in Syria’s northeast, saying

U.S.-backed Kurdish groups were not equipped to handle the resurgent jihadist

cells without U.S. support.“The partial (U.S.) drawdown

(has) occurred at a time when these fighters need additional training and

equipping to build trust with local communities and to develop the human-based

intelligence necessary to confront resurgent (ISIS) cells and insurgent

capabilities in Syria,” the report said.



