Home › Baghdad Post › Turkey, US agree to form joint operation center for Syria safe zone

2019/08/08 | 21:35



Turkey and the United States agreed to establish a joint



operation center in Turkey to coordinate and manage a planned safe zone in



northeast Syria, a move that appeared to reduce the chance of imminent Turkish



military action.The two countries gave few details of the deal, which followed



three days of talks between military delegations and months of stalemate over



how far the safe zone should extend into Syria and who should command forces



patrolling it.The proposed zone aims to



secure a strip of land stretching more than 400 km (250 miles) along Syria’s



northeastern border with Turkey, much of it controlled by the Kurdish YPG



militia that fought with U.S. support against ISIS militants.Ankara sees the YPG as



terrorists who pose a grave security threat and has demanded that the United



States sever its ties with the Kurdish militia.Turkey has twice sent forces



into northern Syria in the last three years to drive back YPG and ISIS fighters



from the border, and President Tayyip Erdogan had said on Sunday a third



incursion was imminent, targeting YPG-controlled territory east of the



Euphrates river.Speaking at a news conference



in Ankara on Wednesday alongside his Ukrainian counterpart, Erdogan said that



talks with the United States had progressed in a “really positive” direction.The process regarding the safe zone would begin with the



operation center being formed, he said.“What really mattered here



was the issue of this step being taken on the east of the Euphrates, and this



is now being realized together with the Americans,” he said.The two countries, allies in



NATO, said they agreed on the “rapid implementation of initial measures to



address Turkey’s security concerns”.They also said the safe zone



should be a “peace corridor,” and that every effort would be made so that



Syrians displaced by war could return to their country.Neither side said whether



they had overcome two main points that had divided them.Washington has proposed a



two-tier safe zone, with a 5-kilometer (3-mile) demilitarized strip bolstered



by an additional 9 km (5.6 miles) cleared of heavy weapons - stretching in



total less than half the distance into Syria that Turkey is seeking.Turkey has also said it must



have ultimate authority over the zone, another point of divergence with the



United States.The Turkish Defence Ministry



said it would be giving no further details for now of the agreement. News of



the deal helped the lira hit its strongest level this week, of 5.469 to the



dollar. It stood at 5.487 at 1604 GMT.Turkish Forces DeployedTurkish Defence Minister



Hulusi Akar said earlier that Washington was shifting closer to Ankara’s views



on the proposed safe zone.He said Turkey’s plans for a



military deployment there were complete. “But we said we wanted to act together



with our friend and ally, the United States,” state-owned Anadolu Agency quoted



him as saying.Three Turkish officials who



spoke to Reuters this week had expressed impatience over the talks and warned



that Ankara was ready to act on its own.A top Syrian Kurdish official



told Reuters on Wednesday that any Turkish attack on Kurdish-led forces in



northeast Syria would spark a “big war”.U.S. President Donald Trump



announced last year that U.S. forces would leave Syria and began an initial



withdrawal, a decision applauded by Ankara, and the two NATO allies agreed to



create the safe zone.On Tuesday, a U.S. Defense



Department report warned about a revival of ISIS in Syria’s northeast, saying



U.S.-backed Kurdish groups were not equipped to handle the resurgent jihadist



cells without U.S. support.“The partial (U.S.) drawdown



(has) occurred at a time when these fighters need additional training and



equipping to build trust with local communities and to develop the human-based



intelligence necessary to confront resurgent (ISIS) cells and insurgent



capabilities in Syria,” the report said.







