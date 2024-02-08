Iraq News Now

Italian Firm to build Steel Plant near Baghdad

2024-02-08 01:30:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraqi company Muhaj Baghdad has awarded Italy's Danieli the contract to build a new rolling mill plant for rebar production. The plant will be located in the industrial area of Al-Hilla near Baghdad and will have a capacity of 500,000 tons per year. According to a statement from Danieli, the plant will […]

