UK-based company Wins Multi-Million-Dollar Iraq Order

2024-02-08 01:30:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. UK-based Acoustic Data has reportedly won a multi-million-dollar order from a major oilfield service company in Iraq. According to Oil Review Middle East, the company will deploy its SonicGauge wireless monitoring systems "across a substantial number of assets." It quotes Chief Commercial Officer, Jesse Tolley, as saying that it will provide "real-time […]

