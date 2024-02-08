Russia's Gazprom to Develop Nassiriyah Oilfield

2024-02-08 01:30:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Cabinet has agreed to invite Russia's Gazprom to develop the Nassiriyah oilfield as a single contract. While described in a statement from the Prime Minister's office as an "integrated development project", to be offered as a "single bid", it is not immediately clear if this is the originally proposed Nassiriya […]

