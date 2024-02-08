Iraq urges US to Reconsider Sanctions on Iraqi Banks

2024-02-08 01:30:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein has called on the US Treasury Department to reconsider its recent imposition of sanctions on Iraqi banks. During a phone call from the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, Minister Hussein explained that these banks have, "an important and major role in financing ration card expenses and […]

