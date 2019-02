Saairun dissatisfied with new anti-corruption council's board: MP

2019/02/06 | 00:00

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Saairun parliamentary bloc member Sabah Hassan warnedit will stand against Iraq's new Supreme Anti-Corruption Council in case itcurbed the monitoring role of the parliament or the limited the role of the Commissionof Integrity.Hassan expressed the bloc's dissatisfaction concerningthe council's announced board, saying that the bloc expected that independentfigures will be in charge of the council.Saairun Alliance MP Riyad al-Masoudi earlier praisedthe formation of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Council, saying that its job will"involve many risks that threaten the survival of the prime minister inhis post."Masoudi said in a press statement that the governmentshould provide guarantees for the integrity of the work of the Anti-CorruptionCouncil, and not to make it a tool controlled by the prime minister to punishopponents or make personal gains.He added that the council is assigned to targetprominent corrupt figures.Earlier in January, Prime Minister AdilAbdul Mahdi vowed to combat all forms of corruption in 2019, saying thethreat posed by corruption matches that of ISIS.