عربي | كوردى
  ☵ May Matter


Saairun dissatisfied with new anti-corruption council's board: MP
2019/02/06 | 00:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Saairun parliamentary bloc member Sabah Hassan warned

it will stand against Iraq's new Supreme Anti-Corruption Council in case it

curbed the monitoring role of the parliament or the limited the role of the Commission

of Integrity.Hassan expressed the bloc's dissatisfaction concerning

the council's announced board, saying that the bloc expected that independent

figures will be in charge of the council.Saairun Alliance MP Riyad al-Masoudi earlier praised

the formation of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Council, saying that its job will

"involve many risks that threaten the survival of the prime minister in

his post."Masoudi said in a press statement that the government

should provide guarantees for the integrity of the work of the Anti-Corruption

Council, and not to make it a tool controlled by the prime minister to punish

opponents or make personal gains.He added that the council is assigned to target

prominent corrupt figures.Earlier in January, Prime Minister Adil

Abdul Mahdi vowed to combat all forms of corruption in 2019, saying the

threat posed by corruption matches that of ISIS.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW