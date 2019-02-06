Saairun dissatisfied with new anti-corruption council's board: MP

2019/02/06 | 00:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Saairun parliamentary bloc member Sabah Hassan warned
it will stand against Iraq's new Supreme Anti-Corruption Council in case it
curbed the monitoring role of the parliament or the limited the role of the Commission
of Integrity.Hassan expressed the bloc's dissatisfaction concerning
the council's announced board, saying that the bloc expected that independent
figures will be in charge of the council.Saairun Alliance MP Riyad al-Masoudi earlier praised
the formation of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Council, saying that its job will
"involve many risks that threaten the survival of the prime minister in
his post."Masoudi said in a press statement that the government
should provide guarantees for the integrity of the work of the Anti-Corruption
Council, and not to make it a tool controlled by the prime minister to punish
opponents or make personal gains.He added that the council is assigned to target
prominent corrupt figures.Earlier in January, Prime Minister Adil
Abdul Mahdi vowed to combat all forms of corruption in 2019, saying the
threat posed by corruption matches that of ISIS.
