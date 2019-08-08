Home › INA › Iraqi Airways: the transfer of more than (251) thousand passengers during July 2019.

Iraqi Airways: the transfer of more than (251) thousand passengers during July 2019.

2019/08/08 | 22:50



Baghdad - INA







The General Company of Iraqi Airways announced on Thursday that it has achieved an increase in the number of passengers transported by national carrier aircraft to various local, regional and international destinations during the month of July this year. The company said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency that the number of passengers who cut travel tickets from the booking offices and issuance of the company amounted to (251524) tickets.







this increase was achieved through the distinctive services provided by Iraqi Airways and the introduction of new services within the company's work plan for 2019, which aims to provide all the needs and desires of travelers, including e-booking services, free customer service and baggage transfer offices deployed in the capital areas and the adoption of electronic mechanism.







Iraqi Airways also said that: We are well-developed in booking and ticketing as well as competitive prices compared to other companies.



















