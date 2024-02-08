2024-02-08 14:30:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The "Resistance" factions in Iraq are preparing to escalate the conflict with the United States to a third phase, which involves retaliating against the sources of aggression by targeting bases in neighboring countries or those hosting US forces.

The new decision comes after the US launched initial retaliation for the killing of three soldiers in an airbase in Jordan. An attack claimed by the "Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI)."

Last week, the US military launched airstrikes on 85 sites related to Iranian-backed forces and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) in Iraq and Syria.

The attack on Iraq targeted locations for the Popular Mobilization Forces, killing 17 members of the PMF's Al-Tofuf Brigade (also known as Al-Atba Al-Husseiniya) and injuring 25, including civilians.

Yesterday evening, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) claimed responsibility for the attack, killing the Kataib Hezbollah leader, Abu Baqir al-Saadi, and others in al-Mashtal area east of Baghdad, indicating that he was responsible for attacks on its forces in the region.

President Joe Biden has warned that these strikes will continue.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has declared a state-wide mourning to honor the victims of the armed forces and civilians, denouncing Washington's "violation of Iraq's sovereignty."

The transition to the third phase

Amid these developments, Sheikh Kadem al-Fartousi, the spokesperson for Sayyid al-Shuhada Brigades, a main IRI's part, stated, "The attacks on the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and civilians were not surprising from the US and are part of the ongoing conflict between them and the occupying forces."

In an interview with Shafaq News Agency, Al-Fartousi issued a direct warning to the countries hosting US bases and involved in targeting Iraq, such as Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan, highlighting a potential escalation to the third phase,

He said, "It involves retaliating against the sources of aggression by targeting US bases on their territories," emphasizing the Brigades' capability to carry out such actions, as "demonstrated by their previous arrival at the ports of Ashdod and Haifa."

Reports on Saturday suggested that F-16 aircraft from the Jordanian Air Force participated in the recent air strikes led by the US. According to media outlets, this participation was in response to a drone attack on a US base located on the Jordanian border, known as "Tower 22," in late January.

These sources indicated that the Jordanian aircraft joined the strikes after specific targets were identified for them, as reported by the "Wall Street Journal." It was mentioned that Jordan's involvement aimed to demonstrate solidarity with the US following the drone strike on Tower 22.

However, a military source from the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces stated on Saturday that the Jordanian Air Force did not take part in the air strikes conducted by the US Air Force within Iraqi territory.

According to the official Jordanian Petra Agency, the source dismissed the participation in the US operations in Iraq, emphasizing that such claims were untrue. The source underscored that the Jordanian Armed Forces, also known as the Arab Army, respect the sovereignty of Iraq and highlighted the strong fraternal relations that unite Jordan with all Arab countries.

An attempt to stir up strife between countries

"The US strikes are a show of force," according to the Jordanian writer and political analyst Amer Al-Tal. Who explained to Shafaq News that President Biden is trying to boost his image in the eyes of the US public as he campaigns for re-election.

Al-Tal told Shafaq News Agency, "The US does not need the Jordanian Air Force to carry out the strikes, as it has enough power and capability to hit any target it wants." He believes this talk is part of an effort to divide and weaken the region by creating conflicts among the neighboring countries.

The withdrawal of the US forces from the region

Muhammad al-Baldawi, the deputy of the Sadiqoun bloc, strongly criticized the US and its allies in the region for their attacks on Iraqi territory, which "violated the country's sovereignty and resulted in casualties." He cautioned about the "grave threat" posed by the US presence in the region to global security.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, al-Baldawi stated, "These atrocious acts underscore the necessity for the US forces to depart from the region, not just Iraq, to ensure security and stability in the area."

He further emphasized that "The Gulf region is crucial to the world, and its strength is derived from Iraq. The presence of these forces jeopardizes the security and stability of Iraq and the region. Therefore, these appalling acts aimed at instigating a new war must be halted," highlighting that "the House of Representatives supports the government in expelling the US forces from Iraq."

The Iraqi parliament's leadership expressed strong condemnation of the US attack on Iraqi security sites.

In a statement, the presidency declared, "The parliament is determined to convene an extraordinary session in the coming days to address the repeated US attacks on the country and put an end to the violations by the international coalition forces of Iraqi sovereignty and the lives of its people," indicating that "the recurrence of the US targeting of Iraqi security sites is an intolerable affront."

The situation is "out of control."

Ali Al-Saheb, a political analyst, strongly criticized the US strikes as a blatant violation of Iraq's sovereignty. He asserts, "As long as there is an occupying force attempting to dominate the Middle East and the Gulf, these strikes will persist, leading to chaos in regional politics."

Speaking to Shafaq News, Al-Saheb expresses concern that the Iraqi-US crisis is escalating, as armed groups view the US presence as a significant interference that must be eradicated. At the same time, the US forces remain unwilling to depart from the country. He laments, "The Iraqi government is striving to defuse the situation, but it appears that the situation is now beyond its control."

Al-Saheb stresses the necessity for Iraq to adopt a resolute stance to condemn the US presence, send strong messages to the US ambassador, and file a complaint to the Security Council. He also rejects the statement made by John Kirby, the spokesperson for the White House's National Security Council, who claimed that the Iraqi government was informed before the airstrikes. Al-Saheb argues, "This is a falsehood propagated by the United States to undermine Iraqi politics and foment conflict between society and its government."

Moreover, Al-Saheb asserts, "The United States aims to convey a message with this assertion to political parties or society, insinuating that the Iraqi government supports these attacks." He emphasizes that this is not the first time the US administration has asserted that it had the consent of the Iraqi government for its operations, which contradicts logic, as the sovereignty of Iraq is the responsibility of the government and the state as a whole.

In response to this issue, Bassem Al-Awadi, the spokesman for the Iraqi government, rebuffed any prearranged coordination between Baghdad and Washington regarding the airstrikes conducted by US forces, targeting the security forces positions in the western governorate of al-Anbar.

Kirby later apologized for his statement, confirming that Iraqi leaders were not informed until after the strikes.

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry also summoned David Burger, the Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Baghdad, to express its objection to what it described as "the US assault" on security forces and civilians. The Foreign Ministry handed Burger the protest note since the US ambassador, Alina L. Romanowski, was not in the country.

Warnings of counterattacks

In a related context, Dr. Nabil Mikhail, a Political Science Professor at George Washington University, predicts an intensification of the United States' military operations in Syria and Iraq. He thinks these actions will increase instability and could provoke counterattacks, especially in Iraq.

In an interview with Shafaq News Agency, Mikhail called the US response "abnormal," as it creates a state of war and puts President Biden in a wartime role. He also anticipates more attacks on pro-Iranian forces in Syria and the possibility of Hezbollah opening a front in Lebanon.

"A futile war leading to a disaster"

According to the writer and political researcher Kifah Mahmoud, involving Iraq in a "pointless" war while it is still recovering from a series of conflicts that devastated its economy, hindered its progress, and exacerbated poverty and unemployment rates will lead the country to disaster. Additionally, it will have a profound impact on the societal psyche for decades, especially with the presence of armed groups operating outside the law and disrupting peace and security.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, Mahmoud expressed his belief that the armed groups are aware of the potential consequences of their actions. Still, it appears that they view war as a means of sustenance and a way to legitimize their existence, particularly as they exploit the Palestinian cause as a justification for their behavior.

The writer emphasized, "The ongoing situation poses a significant challenge for the Iraqi government, as the militias are actively working to undermine its efforts and the programs it has promised to the people."