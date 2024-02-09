Washington prepares for new strikes against factions in Iraq

2024-02-09 05:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the U.S. State Department stated that recent strikes against pro-Iranian factions in Iraq will not be the final response to the attack that resulted in the deaths of three American soldiers in Jordan.

In an interview with Al-Hurra Iraq channel, regional spokesman for the U.S. State Department, Samuel Warburg, stated that the U.S. will hold accountable those responsible for the attack on American forces in Jordan.

Warburg emphasized that "the strikes send a clear message to militias and Iran that it's time to halt these attacks," adding that the U.S. aims to avoid escalation in the region.

Warburg stressed that the United States will take all necessary measures to protect itself and U.S. forces anywhere.

Regarding future actions, Warburg stated, "The recent strikes won't be the last. We have other tools, including military actions or imposing sanctions."

He noted that the Iraqi government is responsible for safeguarding all international coalition soldiers within its borders, as they are present at its invitation. It must coordinate with us to ensure their protection.

Last week, the U.S. launched initial retaliation for the killing of three soldiers in an airbase in Jordan. The attack was claimed by the "Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI)."

Also, the U.S. military launched airstrikes on 85 sites related to Iranian-backed forces and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) in Iraq and Syria.

The attack on Iraq targeted locations for the Popular Mobilization Forces, killing 17 members of the PMF's Al-Tofuf Brigade (also known as Al-Atba Al-Husseiniya) and injuring 25, including civilians.

Yesterday, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) claimed responsibility for the attack, killing the Kataib Hezbollah leader, Abu Baqir al-Saadi, and others in the Al-Mashtal area east of Baghdad, indicating that he was responsible for attacks on its forces in the region.

Earlier on Thursday, the Iraqi government condemned the strike, labeling it "a clear-cut assassination" for targeting a residential neighborhood in Baghdad without regard for civilian lives or international laws.

Last January, the Iraqi Prime Minister sponsored the commencement of the first round of dialogue between the two countries to end the mission of the Global Coalition in Iraq.