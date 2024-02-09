PM Al-Sudani highlights corruption issues with a Lebanese delegation

2024-02-09 05:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani met with a Lebanese delegation from the Anti-Corruption Commission, headed by Judge Claude Karam.

According to Al-Sudani's media office, both sides discussed various topics, including requests for legal assistance, extradition procedures for corruption suspects, recovery of stolen funds, and exchanging information on accused and wanted persons.

The two sides emphasized sharing experiences and techniques to "enhance the effectiveness of anti-corruption efforts in Iraq and Lebanon."