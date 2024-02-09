Iraqi Parliament to deliberate on the US attacked next Saturday

2024-02-09 05:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Iraq Parliament scheduled a session to address the recent US strikes on Iraqi territories and individuals.

According to a statement from the Parliament, the deliberative session is set to take place at 5:00 PM next Saturday. The focus will be on the repeated US assaults on Iraqi sovereignty.

Earlier today, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani reiterated his government's determination to end the mission of the US-led coalition in Iraq in response to the US attacks on Iraqi areas.

Yesterday evening, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) claimed responsibility for the attack that killed Kataib Hezbollah leader Abu Baqir al-Saadi and others in al-Mashtal area east of Baghdad. CENTCOM indicated that al-Saadi was responsible for attacks on its forces in the region.

In response, a representative of Kataib Hezbollah warned that the group possesses weaponry with the capability to strike beyond Iraq, targeting locations in neighboring Jordan, and even reaching as far as Israel's Mediterranean coast and its Karesh gas field.

Last week, the US military launched airstrikes on 85 sites associated with Iranian-backed forces and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) in Iraq and Syria. The attack in Iraq targeted locations for the Popular Mobilization Forces, resulting in the deaths of 17 members of the PMF's Al-Tofuf Brigade (also known as Al-Atba Al-Husseiniya) and the injury of 25, including civilians, in response to the death of three soldiers during attacks on a US base in Jordan.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has declared a state-wide mourning to honor the victims of the armed forces and civilians, denouncing Washington's violation of Iraq's sovereignty. President Joe Biden has warned that these strikes will continue.

Meanwhile, Major General Tahsin al-Khafaji, the head of the security media cell, stated to Shafaq News Agency, “the US and coalition forces are accountable for the serious consequences of these actions, which pose a threat to the country's security and safety and undermine previous discussions between the two parties.”

al-Khafaji stressed that the recent US attacks targeting constitutes a blatant act of aggression, a violation of Iraqi sovereignty, and could lead to serious regional repercussions.