. Gold prices in Baghdad and Erbil markets today

2024-02-09 05:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Gold prices, both foreign and Iraqi, stabilized in local markets in the capital, Baghdad, while they rose in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Thursday.

Our correspondent reported that gold prices in wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad recorded this morning a selling price per mithqal (equals five grams) for 21-carat gold of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold at 433,000 IQD, with a buying price of 429,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold reached 403,000 IQD, while the buying price was 399,000 IQD.

Regarding gold prices in jewelry stores, the selling price of a mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 435,000 and 445,000 IQD, while the selling price of a mithqal of Iraqi gold ranged between 405,000 and 415,000 IQD.