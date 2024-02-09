USD exchange rates stabilize throughout Iraq
2024-02-09 05:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News
Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates remained stable on Thursday, in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.
Our correspondent reported that the dollar exchange rates stabilized with the opening of Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya markets, recording 152,200 IQD per $100, the same rates as yesterday, Wednesday.
The selling prices in exchange shops in the local markets in Baghdad remained stable, with the selling price reaching 153,250 IQD, while the buying price was 151,250 IQD for every $100.
In Erbil, the dollar also remained stable in exchange shops, with the selling price at 151,850 IQD per $100 and the buying price at 151,750 IQD for $100