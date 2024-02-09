2024-02-09 05:00:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By Michael Knights and Hamdi Malik, for the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. Abu Baqr al-Saeedi: Kataib Hezbollah Terrorist, Serving PMF Official The Kataib Hezbollah leader killed on February 7 in Baghdad was (until now) […]

The post Abu Baqr al-Saeedi: Kataib Hezbollah Terrorist, Serving PMF Official first appeared on Iraq Business News.