Sweden’s Migration Court of Appeal approves Quran burner’s deportation

2024-02-09 05:00:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Sweden’s Migration Court of Appeal approved the deportation of the Iraqi immigrant, Salwan Momika, who organized several protests in Sweden to desecrate the Holy Quran in 2023. According to Swedish Radio Ekot, the Swedish court rejected Momika’s appeal and ratified the Swedish Migration Agency’s decision to deport him from the country. The […]

