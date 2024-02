2024-02-09 05:00:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Basra – Organisers of a marathon in predominantly conservative southern Iraq have decided to exclude women following furious controversy on social media pitting women’s rights supporters against opponents of mixed events. The Basra marathon, sponsored by the provincial governor and several corporate donors, is scheduled to take place on Friday. The organisers say the aim […]

The post Basra Marathon forbids women from racing amid social media uproar appeared first on Iraqi News.