Iraq revokes Iran’s Bank Melli operating license

2024-02-09 05:00:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The largest bank in Iran, Bank Melli Iran, has had its operating license withdrawn by the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI), noting the bank’s restricted activities in Iraq, according to a CBI document that was confirmed by two officials. The document that was issued last week mentioned that the CBI decided to […]

