Baghdad invites Gazprom to develop Nasiriyah oil field

2024-02-09 05:00:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Prime Minister Office (PMO) said on Wednesday that the Iraqi government invited the Russian company Gazprom to develop the Nasiriyah oil field in southern Iraq. The PMO mentioned that the Iraqi cabinet met to discuss the development of the Nasiriyah oil field. The statement clarified that the Iraqi cabinet approved a […]

