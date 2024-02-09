Iraq News Now

Biden to host Jordan’s King Abdullah II for talks on Gaza

2024-02-09 05:00:10 - Source: CHANNEL8
US President Joe Biden will host Jordan’s King Abdullah II in Washington on Monday for talks on the Israel-Hamas war, the White House said. The two will “discuss the ongoing situation in Gaza and efforts to produce an enduring end to the crisis,” Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is currently on a Mideast tour where he has visited Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, and Israel to bring about a ceasefire in Gaza and secure a hostage deal. Blinken said on Wednesday in Israel that there was hope for success in a hostage deal, but further

