Iraq says new talks on exit of US-led troops begin on Sunday

Baghdad – Iraq’s government said talks will resume with the United States on Sunday on the future of anti-jihadist coalition troops in the country, a process Baghdad said would lead to the “end of the mission”. A first round of talks opened on January 27 but was swiftly suspended after a drone attack killed three US military […]

