2024-02-10 01:30:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Italian connectivity services provider Sparkle has announced the expansion of its network footprint to Iraq with the opening of a new Point of Presence (PoP) in Erbil, in cooperation with Novel Point, an Iraqi international provider of connectivity and ICT solutions. According to a press release: "The PoP in Erbil leverages Novel […]

The post Sparkle Expands its Int'l Network to Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.