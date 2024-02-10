2024-02-10 01:30:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. On 6 February 2024, the Kurdistan Regional Government's Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, welcomed James Goldman, the newly appointed British Consul General to the Kurdistan Region. Prime Minister Barzani extended his congratulations to Consul General Goldman on his new role and emphasised the KRG's commitment to advancing bilateral ties between the two regions. […]

The post KRG PM Welcomes New British Consul General first appeared on Iraq Business News.