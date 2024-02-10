US embassy drones hover over Baghdad

2024-02-10 06:30:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / On Friday night, a security source reported that six US embassy drones were continuously flying over Baghdad’s skies. Eyewitnesses residing near the Green Zone stated that the drones were creating disturbing noises.

The source said to Shafaq News Agency that these drones were hovering near the US embassy building in the fortified Green Zone for monitoring and surveillance, in anticipation of possible armed factions (Islamic Resistance) attacks in response to the assassination of Kata’ib Hezbollah leader Abu Baqir al-Saadi.

Last Wednesday, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) claimed responsibility for the attack targeting Kata'ib Hezbollah leader Abu Baqir al-Saadi in al-Mashtal area east of the capital Baghdad, stating that he was responsible for attacks targeting its forces in the region.

CENTCOM stated, "At 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 7, CENTCOM forces conducted a one-sided strike in Iraq in response to attacks on US service members, resulting in the death of the Kata'ib Hezbollah commander responsible for direct planning and participation in attacks on US forces in the region. There are no indications of collateral damage or civilian casualties at this time."