Basra Crude records weekly gains following global oil prices uptick

2024-02-10 08:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Basra Heavy crude closed slightly higher in its last session on Friday, up by $1.28 to reach $76.34, marking marginal weekly gains of $1.79 or 2.4%.

Similarly, Basra Intermediate crude closed higher by $1.28 at $79.14, also registering slight weekly gains of $1.59 or 2.5%.

Global oil prices recorded weekly gains amidst ongoing tensions in the Middle East, as Israel rejected a proposal from the Palestinian Hamas movement for a ceasefire.

Both benchmark crudes are set to rise by 5.7% each during the week.

