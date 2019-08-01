عربي | كوردى


Houthi leader’s brother killed by Arab coalition in Yemen

2019/08/09 | 15:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

The

brother of the chief of Yemen’s Iran-aligned Al Houthis had been killed in an

attack by an Arab alliance, the militant group announced on Friday.Al Houthis’ self-styled Interior Ministry said that Ebrahim Badr

Al Din Al Houthi, the brother of Abdul Malik Al Houthi, had been killed without

providing information on the exact time and place of his death.“We will not relent in hunting and seizing the tools of the

criminal aggression that carried out the crime of Ebrahim Al Houthi’s

assassination,” the militia’s mouthpiece television Al Masirah quoted a

statement as saying.Al Houthis have plunged Yemen in a devastating war since the

radical group toppled the internationally recognised government and seized the

capital Sana’a in late 2014.The Arab alliance, spearheaded by the UAE and Saudi Arabia,

intervened in March 2015 in Yemen in response to a request from its government.



