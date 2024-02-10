Lebanese Army rescues kidnapped Iraqi citizen on Lebanese-Syrian border

2024-02-10 14:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ An Iraqi citizen was successfully liberated from abduction on the Lebanese-Syria borders, according to the Lebanese Army.

The Army said the Iraqi was kidnapped on January 31, 2024, in Beirut.

“Based on intelligence, the Army conducted a series of raids leading to the rescue operation on February 9, 2024, at the Lebanese-Syrian border. During the operation, three individuals involved in the kidnapping were apprehended.”