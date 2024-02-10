CBI reports over $800 million in weekly hard currency sales

2024-02-10 14:00:08 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) reported selling more than 800 million US dollars in hard currency in the past week.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, CBI sold $825,580,155 over four days at an average of $206,395,038 per day.

Last week's total sales were $1,075,862,031 over five days at an average of $211,572,406 per day.

On Thursday, dollar sales were at their highest at $209,264,308, and on Wednesday they were at their lowest at $203,721,006.

Foreign exchange transactions during the week amounted $733,171,825, which was 87% more than cash sales of $92,408,330.