US dollar stabilizes in Baghdad, rose in Erbil markets

2024-02-10 15:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the US dollar price remained stable against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad while climbing in Erbil with the stock market's closure.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that dollar prices remained stable with the closure of Baghdad's central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, recording 152,500 Iraqi dinars against 100 dollars.

The selling prices in exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad reached 153,500 dinars for 100 dollars, while the purchase price reached 151,500.