Senior Hamas official in Lebanon survives Israeli strike: Palestinian source

2024-02-10 15:00:11 - Source: CHANNEL8

A senior Hamas official survived an Israeli assassination attempt Saturday in Lebanon, a Palestinian security source told AFP, with rescuers reporting two civilians killed in the strike south of Beirut. The Palestinian source, requesting anonymity for security concerns, said the Israeli strike “was a failed attempt to assassinate a senior official in the (Hamas) movement”, while an official with a Lebanese rescue association told AFP that two civilians had been killed.