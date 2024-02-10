Decreased water flow from Iran impacts Iraqi lands

2024-02-10 16:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Mazen Akram, the director of Qazaniya district overseeing Mandali district in Diyala, stated on Saturday that the water flow from the Iranian border into Iraqi territory has significantly decreased, amounting to over 70%.

Akran told Shafaq News Agency that the reduced flow of torrents is attributed to Iran's construction of the Sharaf Shah Dam, approximately 30 km near the Iraqi border.

In 2020, former Iranian President Hassan Rouhani inaugurated the Dam west of Kermanshah.

Akram explained that the Dam has mainly curtailed the historical torrent and rainwater that used to reach Iraqi territories through valleys, notably the Harran Valley. He noted that border villages received only one wave of torrents during the current winter.