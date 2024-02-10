Dispute over Diyala governor position hinders local government formation: Source

2024-02-10 17:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The formation of the local government in Diyala Governorate remains unresolved, primarily due to an ongoing dispute over the position of governor.

A political source revealed to Shafaq News Agency that discussions surrounding the formation of the Diyala government have yet to yield an agreement, primarily due to a disagreement over the governor position between the Badr Organization and Asaib Ahl-Haq blocs.

The source explained that the Asaib Ahl-Haq, Al-Asas, and Azm blocs are steadfast in not supporting the renewal of former Diyala governor Muthanna Al-Tamimi, who is aligned with Badr that insists with its allies on Al-Tamimi.

"The Diyala Council is currently divided into two teams, one consisting of 8 members and the other of 7 members. This division has made it challenging for either party to secure an absolute majority to complete the session and select the Council's president, " the source said.