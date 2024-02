Al-Mandalawi directs the formation of a committee to support the government’s negotiations to end the tasks of the international coalition

Al-Mandalawi directs the formation of a committee to support the government’s negotiations to end the tasks of the international coalition

2024-02-10 19:30:02 - Source: Iraqi News Agency

Al-Mandalawi directs the formation of a committee to support the government’s negotiations to end the tasks of the international coalition