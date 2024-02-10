Kurdistan’s Presidency’s delegation concludes its visit to Washington

2024-02-10 21:30:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Region Presidency announced on Saturday the successful conclusion of its delegation’s visit to the US. The visit was characterized by high-level meetings with key government figures in Washington, emphasizing the enduring partnership between Kurdistan and the US.

Kurdistan’s Presidency stated that the delegation, led by the Head of the Presidential Diwan, Fuad Hussein, along with the Deputy Head of the Region for Foreign Policy, Falah Mustafa, and the Head of Foreign and Diplomatic Relations in the Presidency, Nyaz Saleh Mustafa, accompanied by the representative of the Kurdistan Regional Government in Washington, Ms. Tarifa Aziz, “conducted a series of meetings and discussions with senior government officials in the US and concluded its visit to Washington on Friday.”

The statement clarified that “the delegation held numerous meetings and discussions with officials in Congress, the White House, the State Department, and the Pentagon.”

It engaged in dialogues about “the United States' relation with Kurdistan within the framework of the strategic agreement between Iraq and the US.” Additionally, they discussed the “general situation in Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, the region, and several matters of mutual interest.”

The statement further noted that “the Kurdish delegation expressed gratitude for the support of Congress and the US government for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region. It emphasized the importance of continued collaboration in confronting terrorism, protecting security and stability in Iraq, and keeping the region free from complications.”