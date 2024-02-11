Iraq signs Agreement with Libya to Enhance Youth Sector

2024-02-11 01:00:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Libya's Youth Minister, Fathi Al-Zeni [Fathallah Al-Zani], and his Iraqi counterpart, Ahmed Al-Mabrouq [Ahmed Al-Mubarak], signed a cooperation agreement on Wednesday to "advance the youth sector in various fields." Accompanying the Libyan Minister in the reception delegation were Dr. Akram Naeem, Director General of the Department of Studies and Development of Youth […]

