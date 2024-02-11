Three Emirati soldiers, one Bahraini officer killed in Somalia attack

2024-02-11 08:00:10 - Source: CHANNEL8

Three Emirati soldiers and a Bahraini officer were killed in an attack in Somalia, where they were training the Somali national army, the United Arab Emirates’ defense ministry said Saturday. The soldiers were “exposed to a terrorist act” while “performing their work duties in training and qualifying the Somali Armed Forces”, the ministry said in a statement on social media platform X. Two others were wounded in the incident, the ministry said, without giving further details. The UAE “continues to coordinate and cooperate with the Somali government in investigating the sinful terrorist act”, the statement added. A Somali military source