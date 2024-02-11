Gold prices steady in Baghdad, Erbil markets

2024-02-11 09:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Gold prices stabilized in the local markets of the capital Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2023.

According to our correspondent, gold prices in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad recorded this morning a selling price per mithqal (equals five grams) for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold at 433,000 IQD, with a buying price of 429,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold was recorded at 403,000 IQD, with a buying price of 399,000 IQD.

Regarding gold prices in jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 435,000 and 445,000 IQD, while the selling price per mithqal of Iraqi gold ranged between 405,000 and 415,000 IQD.