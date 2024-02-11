Iraq to start accepting bids on Monday for Baghdad Metro

2024-02-11 10:00:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Chairman of the National Investment Commission (NIC), Haider Makiya, said on Thursday that Iraq has decided to start accepting bids on Monday for the much-delayed project to construct its first elevated metro in the country’s capital, Baghdad. Makiya also explained that bids for a railway project between Najaf and Karbala in […]

