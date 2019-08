Syrian government gains ground from rebels in northwest

2019/08/09 | 18:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Syrian government forces seized ground from insurgents innorthwestern Syria on Thursday, sources on both sides said, building onadvances since the military declared an end to a brief ceasefire earlier thisweek.The humanitarian adviser to the U.N. Special Envoy for Syriasaid the new upsurge in violence in the northwest threatened the lives ofmillions after more than 500 civilians were killed since late April.The Russian-backed armyoperations resumed on Monday after the government accused neighboring Turkey,which backs some rebel groups in the area, of not abiding by commitments in thetruce. The army’s capture of al-Sakhr in northern Hama province on Thursdayfollowed the taking of two villages on Wednesday.A rebel commander saidgovernment forces had been able to advance in the northern Hama area due toheavy air and artillery strikes. “The situation is difficult but recovering thepositions we lost is not impossible and we will work on that,” Colonel MustafaBakour of the Jaish al-Izza rebel group told Reuters by text message.Assad’s side has struggled tomake significant gains in more than three months of military operations in thenorthwest, the last major foothold of rebel groups in Syria.The Syrian Observatory forHuman Rights, which monitors the eight-year-old conflict, said the advances byAssad’s side over the last two days were its most significant since June,noting that the army was closing in on three rebel-held towns.Observatory Director RamiAbdulrahman said 64 combatants had been killed in the last two days, 40 of themrebels and two dozen government fighters.The most powerful insurgentgroup, the jihadist Tahrir al-Sham, said dozens of government fighters had beenkilled in an attack on the two villages seized on Wednesday.“Every inch of our liberatedland will cost (Assad’s side) dearly,” it said in a statement.Air strikes and bombardmentof the rebel-held area by the Syrian government and Russian forces haveuprooted hundreds of thousands of people.Specter of new refugee exodus- UNThe United Nations warnedthat the fresh violence threatens the lives of millions and potentially coulddrive hundreds of thousands more civilians from their homes.“All this is happening at thedoorstep of Turkey, so there is a threat for Turkey, a direct impact withmassive displacement of people toward the north, heading toward Turkey and ofcourse a threat for the rest of Europe,” said Panos Moumtzis, U.N. humanitariancoordinator for Syria’s crisis.“We have so far 39 healthfacilities, 50 schools, water points, markets, bakeries, and multiple civilianneighborhoods who have received a direct hit,” he told reporters in Geneva.The Syrian government hadsaid it would agree to the ceasefire on condition militants fulfilled aRussian-Turkish deal last year which aimed to create a demilitarized zone.Though Turkey-backed rebelfactions operate in Idlib province in the northwest, the dominant force thereis the jihadist Tahrir al-Sham group, formerly known as the Nusra Front.British foreign minister Dominic Raab criticized SyrianPresident Bashar al-Assad for the resumption of operations. “Appalled bysituation in Idlib and how Assad backed by Russia revoked a ‘conditional’ceasefire just days after announcing it - a repeated pattern of behavior,” Raabsaid on Twitter.“Attacks on civilian targetsare a violation of international humanitarian law – this must stop.”U.N. Secretary-GeneralAntonio Guterres said earlier this month the United Nations would investigateattacks on U.N.-supported facilities and other humanitarian sites in thenorthwest after two-thirds of the Security Council pushed for an inquiry.Russia and Syria have saidtheir forces are not targeting civilians or civilian infrastructure andquestioned the sources used by the United Nations to verify attacks.