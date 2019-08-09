عربي | كوردى


Syrian government gains ground from rebels in northwest

2019/08/09 | 18:25
Syrian government forces seized ground from insurgents in

northwestern Syria on Thursday, sources on both sides said, building on

advances since the military declared an end to a brief ceasefire earlier this

week.The humanitarian adviser to the U.N. Special Envoy for Syria

said the new upsurge in violence in the northwest threatened the lives of

millions after more than 500 civilians were killed since late April.The Russian-backed army

operations resumed on Monday after the government accused neighboring Turkey,

which backs some rebel groups in the area, of not abiding by commitments in the

truce. The army’s capture of al-Sakhr in northern Hama province on Thursday

followed the taking of two villages on Wednesday.A rebel commander said

government forces had been able to advance in the northern Hama area due to

heavy air and artillery strikes. “The situation is difficult but recovering the

positions we lost is not impossible and we will work on that,” Colonel Mustafa

Bakour of the Jaish al-Izza rebel group told Reuters by text message.Assad’s side has struggled to

make significant gains in more than three months of military operations in the

northwest, the last major foothold of rebel groups in Syria.The Syrian Observatory for

Human Rights, which monitors the eight-year-old conflict, said the advances by

Assad’s side over the last two days were its most significant since June,

noting that the army was closing in on three rebel-held towns.Observatory Director Rami

Abdulrahman said 64 combatants had been killed in the last two days, 40 of them

rebels and two dozen government fighters.The most powerful insurgent

group, the jihadist Tahrir al-Sham, said dozens of government fighters had been

killed in an attack on the two villages seized on Wednesday.“Every inch of our liberated

land will cost (Assad’s side) dearly,” it said in a statement.Air strikes and bombardment

of the rebel-held area by the Syrian government and Russian forces have

uprooted hundreds of thousands of people.Specter of new refugee exodus

- UNThe United Nations warned

that the fresh violence threatens the lives of millions and potentially could

drive hundreds of thousands more civilians from their homes.“All this is happening at the

doorstep of Turkey, so there is a threat for Turkey, a direct impact with

massive displacement of people toward the north, heading toward Turkey and of

course a threat for the rest of Europe,” said Panos Moumtzis, U.N. humanitarian

coordinator for Syria’s crisis.“We have so far 39 health

facilities, 50 schools, water points, markets, bakeries, and multiple civilian

neighborhoods who have received a direct hit,” he told reporters in Geneva.The Syrian government had

said it would agree to the ceasefire on condition militants fulfilled a

Russian-Turkish deal last year which aimed to create a demilitarized zone.Though Turkey-backed rebel

factions operate in Idlib province in the northwest, the dominant force there

is the jihadist Tahrir al-Sham group, formerly known as the Nusra Front.British foreign minister Dominic Raab criticized Syrian

President Bashar al-Assad for the resumption of operations. “Appalled by

situation in Idlib and how Assad backed by Russia revoked a ‘conditional’

ceasefire just days after announcing it - a repeated pattern of behavior,” Raab

said on Twitter.“Attacks on civilian targets

are a violation of international humanitarian law – this must stop.”U.N. Secretary-General

Antonio Guterres said earlier this month the United Nations would investigate

attacks on U.N.-supported facilities and other humanitarian sites in the

northwest after two-thirds of the Security Council pushed for an inquiry.Russia and Syria have said

their forces are not targeting civilians or civilian infrastructure and

questioned the sources used by the United Nations to verify attacks.



