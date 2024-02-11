Iraqi Parliament urges government to remove foreign forces from Iraq

Iraq News Now

2024-02-11 14:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Mohsen Al-Mandalawi, denounced the continued attacks on Iraq, particularly the US attacks on the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and its leaders. Al-Mandalawi said on Saturday that the government must abide by the 2020 parliamentary vote mandating the withdrawal of foreign forces from Iraq, according to the […]

