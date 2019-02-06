Jordan's Lower House Speaker arrives in Baghdad

2019/02/06 | 00:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A parliamentary delegation, headed by Jordan's Lower House
Speaker Atef Tarawneh, arrived in Baghdad on Tuesday for a two-day official
visit upon an invitation from Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi.The delegation is scheduled to meet
with President Barham Salih, Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi and Halbousi over
bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in all fields, the Jordan News
Agency Petra reported.Lawmakers from the two countries will
discuss building a unified Jordanian-Iraqi stance on various issues of mutual
concern for Arab and international parliamentary unions, according to Petra.Thirteen MPs representing the House's
committees and blocs will accompany Tarawneh, Petra said.Jordan and Iraq have recently signed
several cooperation agreements in the fields of oil, electricity and trade.Economic relations between Jordan and
Iraq have seen progress in the past few months, marked by His Majesty King
Abdullah's visit to Baghdad last month, preceded by a visit by Prime Minister
Omar al-Razzaz in December, 2018.
