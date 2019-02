Jordan's Lower House Speaker arrives in Baghdad

2019/02/06 | 00:35

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- A parliamentary delegation, headed by Jordan's Lower HouseSpeaker Atef Tarawneh, arrived in Baghdad on Tuesday for a two-day officialvisit upon an invitation from Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi.The delegation is scheduled to meetwith President Barham Salih, Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi and Halbousi overbilateral relations and ways to enhance them in all fields, the Jordan NewsAgency Petra reported.Lawmakers from the two countries willdiscuss building a unified Jordanian-Iraqi stance on various issues of mutualconcern for Arab and international parliamentary unions, according to Petra.Thirteen MPs representing the House'scommittees and blocs will accompany Tarawneh, Petra said.Jordan and Iraq have recently signedseveral cooperation agreements in the fields of oil, electricity and trade.Economic relations between Jordan andIraq have seen progress in the past few months, marked by His Majesty KingAbdullah's visit to Baghdad last month, preceded by a visit by Prime MinisterOmar al-Razzaz in December, 2018.