Jordan's Lower House Speaker arrives in Baghdad
2019/02/06 | 00:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A parliamentary delegation, headed by Jordan's Lower House

Speaker Atef Tarawneh, arrived in Baghdad on Tuesday for a two-day official

visit upon an invitation from Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi.The delegation is scheduled to meet

with President Barham Salih, Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi and Halbousi over

bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in all fields, the Jordan News

Agency Petra reported.Lawmakers from the two countries will

discuss building a unified Jordanian-Iraqi stance on various issues of mutual

concern for Arab and international parliamentary unions, according to Petra.Thirteen MPs representing the House's

committees and blocs will accompany Tarawneh, Petra said.Jordan and Iraq have recently signed

several cooperation agreements in the fields of oil, electricity and trade.Economic relations between Jordan and

Iraq have seen progress in the past few months, marked by His Majesty King

Abdullah's visit to Baghdad last month, preceded by a visit by Prime Minister

Omar al-Razzaz in December, 2018.



