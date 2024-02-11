Iraq’s oil exports to the US stopped last week

2024-02-11 17:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced on Sunday that Iraq’s oil exports to the United States stopped in the past week. The EIA mentioned that the average US imports of crude oil during the past week from seven major countries reached 4.45 million barrels per day, an increase of 519,000 barrels […]

