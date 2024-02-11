Diyala council meets to vote on chair, deputy

2024-02-11 21:30:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Diyala Provincial Council will reconvene tonight, Sunday, to elect a new chair in a bid to finally complete the formation of the local government.

Turki al-Atbi, the council's eldest member, called in for a late-night meeting, hoping to overcome the persistent divisions that have plagued the body since December's elections.

Sources familiar with the situation told Shafaq News Agency that the 11:30 pm meeting will focus on filling both leadership positions and selecting the remaining members of the provincial cabinet.

Earlier on Sunday, insiders revealed that rival blocs were contemplating swapping their nominations for government posts as they struggle to secure the absolute majority needed to finalize the council's structure.

Two dominant factions – one holding eight seats, the other seven – are locked in a stalemate, unable to muster the necessary votes to move forward.

Since the announcement of the election results, political forces in Baghdad have reportedly tried to interfere, with figures like Badr Organization leader Hadi al-Amiri attempting, unsuccessfully, to broker a solution.