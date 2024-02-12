2024-02-12 02:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The President of Iraq's National Investment Commission (NIC) has said that two major international investment opportunities -- the Baghdad Metro and the Najaf-Karbala Metro (Phase I) -- will be announced on Monday, 12th February. Dr. Haider Mohammed Makiya said the selection of international executing companies will be done, "through the Iraqi government's […]

The post NIC to announce Two Major Investment Opportunities on Monday first appeared on Iraq Business News.