Iraq News Now

HomeIraq Business NewsPolitical › NIC to announce Two Major Investment Opportunities on Monday

NIC to announce Two Major Investment Opportunities on Monday

NIC to announce Two Major Investment Opportunities on Monday
NIC to announce Two Major Investment Opportunities on Monday
2024-02-12 02:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The President of Iraq's National Investment Commission (NIC) has said that two major international investment opportunities -- the Baghdad Metro and the Najaf-Karbala Metro (Phase I) -- will be announced on Monday, 12th February. Dr. Haider Mohammed Makiya said the selection of international executing companies will be done, "through the Iraqi government's […]

The post NIC to announce Two Major Investment Opportunities on Monday first appeared on Iraq Business News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraq Business News
Sponsored Links