In Iraqi holy city, row over female violinist at soccer match shows social rift

2019/08/09 | 19:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- John Davison writes for Reuters:The match should have been cause for young Iraqis to celebrate. Their national team beat Lebanon 1-0 in the first competitive international hosted by Iraq for years in the holy city of Kerbala, complete with an opening ceremony of music and dance.
Instead, the event drew high-level criticism which many of the city’s youth say shows the gulf between them and the political and religious establishment.
Click here for the entire story
Instead, the event drew high-level criticism which many of the city’s youth say shows the gulf between them and the political and religious establishment.
Click here for the entire story