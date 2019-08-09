Home › Iraq Oil Report › In Iraqi holy city, row over female violinist at soccer match shows social rift

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- John Davison writes for Reuters:The match should have been cause for young Iraqis to celebrate. Their national team beat Lebanon 1-0 in the first competitive international hosted by Iraq for years in the holy city of Kerbala, complete with an opening ceremony of music and dance.Instead, the event drew high-level criticism which many of the city's youth say shows the gulf between them and the political and religious establishment.