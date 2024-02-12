Iraq and Lebanon to Cooperate in Agricultural Sector

2024-02-12 02:00:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq and Lebanon have signed a memorandum of cooperation in the agricultural sector. The memorandum was signed by the Ministers of Agriculture of both countries, Dr. Abbas Jaber Al-Maliki and Mr. Abbas Al-Hajj Hassan, in the presence of the Lebanese Ambassador to Baghdad, the Iraqi Consul in Beirut, and several officials. According […]

