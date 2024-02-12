Transformative Agricultural Project in Ninawa

2024-02-12 02:00:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), in collaboration with the Directorate of Agriculture in Ninawa Governorate and the University of Mosul, is implementing a multi-year initiative to transform farming practices in Ninawa governorate to boost food security and sustainability among small-holder farmers. The WFP-led programme trains over 500 farmers in conservation agriculture, water management, […]

