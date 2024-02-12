Iraq News Now

Basra crude drops with a decrease in global prices
2024-02-12 07:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Basra crude edged lower on Monday, with global oil prices falling.

Basra Heavy crude dropped 9 cents to $74.10, while Basra Intermediate crude fell 9 cents to $76.81.

Globally, Oil prices fell in early Asian trade after Israel’s series of attacks in southern Gaza.

Brent crude futures were down 43 cents, or 0.5%, at $81.76 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were 46 cents, or 0.6% lower, at $76.38 a barrel at 0135 GMT.

